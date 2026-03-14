OpenTTD has been available on the Steam Store for the past five years. During that time, we’ve built up an incredible player base, attracting lots of new players to the game. Starting today however, OpenTTD will no longer be directly available as a standalone game on Steam. It can instead be obtained as part of a bundle alongside the original Transport Tycoon Deluxe, which has been re-released by Atari and is now available to purchase via Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can purchase the bundle here for $9.99.

Please read on for more details on this change.

What does this mean for you?

If you already own OpenTTD on Steam, nothing changes. You’ll continue to receive game updates as usual. If you ever need to re-download the game, the game will remain in your Steam library.

For any new players interested in owning OpenTTD on Steam or GOG, you will need to purchase the Transport Tycoon Deluxe / OpenTTD bundle, allowing access to both the original Transport Tycoon Deluxe and OpenTTD as separate products.

Wait, is the game no longer free?

The game remains free. However, to download OpenTTD on Steam moving forward, you must purchase the original Transport Tycoon Deluxe game alongside it.

What is in the new Transport Tycoon Deluxe on Steam?

It’s a faithful emulation of Chris Sawyer’s original Transport Tycoon Deluxe, now playable on modern machines.

What about other platforms and stores?

The same change has been made on the GOG.com store. All other distribution platforms are unchanged, and you can continue to download OpenTTD from our web site. However if you enjoy playing OpenTTD but you were never able to purchase a copy of the original Transport Tycoon game, you now have the opportunity to do so!

Does this affect the future of OpenTTD?

OpenTTD continues to be developed by a team of independent developers, supported entirely by you, the players. There has been no change to the development team, our workflow, or the open source nature of the project. We will continue to deliver new versions of OpenTTD to all platforms, including Steam and GOG.

Help and support

If you want to ask questions about OpenTTD, make suggestions, or report bugs in the game, nothing has changed - see details here. Transport Tycoon Deluxe and the new Steam and GOG listings are managed and supported by Atari.